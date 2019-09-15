REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Saturday he was seeking the support of U.S. lawmakers for the demands of his fellow protesters who have led months of streets demonstrations, including a call for free elections.

BRITAIN-EU/ Johnson, likening himself to Incredible Hulk, vows Oct. 31 Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson likened himself to the unruly comic book character The Incredible Hulk late on Saturday in a newspaper interview where he stressed his determination to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31.

THE U.S.

USA-INDIANA/ Thousands of fetal remains found on Illinois property of the deceased doctor

More than 2,200 preserved fetal remains have been found on the Illinois property of a recently deceased doctor who performed abortions, the Will County sheriff's office said in a statement.

USA-OPIOIDS-LITIGATION/

Companies ask a judge in U.S. opioid trial to recuse himself WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Major drug wholesalers and retailers facing a massive lawsuit for allegedly fostering the nation's opioid crisis asked the judge hearing the case to recuse himself on Saturday.

BUSINESS OIL-OPEC-CAPACITY/

Global spare oil capacity in U.S. hands after Saudi outage LONDON (Reuters) - An attack on Saudi oil facilities on Saturday is believed to have disrupted half the country's production capacity, making the United States the only real holder of the global supply cushion via its ability to raise own output or to soften sanctions against other major oil producers.

USA-AUTOS-LABOR/ UAW says no GM contract extension, union leaders to meet Sunday

DETROIT (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) said late on Saturday it would not extend its contract with General Motors Co (GM.N) and would decide on a course of action at a meeting of union leaders in Detroit Sunday morning that could result in talks resuming or possibly workers going out on strike.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-EMMYS/ 'Leaving Neverland' wins Emmy, Beyonce snubbed for 'Homecoming'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A documentary about alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson won an Emmy on Saturday while RuPaul was named best reality show host and Beyonce went home empty-handed.

FASHION-LONDON-PUBLIC-TICKETS/

London Fashion Week opens its doors with public catwalk shows LONDON (Reuters) - South African accountant Shaista Hamdulay never imagined she would one day mingle with fashionistas at London Fashion Week.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-GARRON-OBIT/

Original Patriot Garron dies at 82 Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston Patriots, died at age 82.

GOLF-SOLHEIM/ Europe and the U.S. tied at 8-8 heading into the final day of Solheim Cup

The U.S. team fought back in the fourballs on Saturday to level the scores at 8-8 heading into the final day of the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS FRANCE-POLITICS/FAR-RIGHT (PIX)

France's Le Pen plots course to 2020 municipal elections in annual address Amid signs the tide may be turning against the nationalist movements that have reshaped Europe's political landscape, France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen will plot her path to next year's municipal elections in an end-summer annual address to partisans.

15 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-LONDON/VICTORIA BECKHAM (PIX) (TV) No Spice Girl, Beckham is a pure designer at London Fashion Week

The former popstar presents her collection at London Fashion Week with her husband, David, and their children expected to attend. 15 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/ECONOMY (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Fed's year of uncertainty trades "remarkably positive" for "no precedent" A year ago, U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell held a "remarkably positive outlook" for an economy enjoying a "historically rare" combination of good news including low unemployment, low inflation, and strong growth that we're all expected to continue.

15 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

