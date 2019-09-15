REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

SPORTS ATHLETICS-MARATHON

Kenyan Kamworor breaks half marathon world record by 17 seconds Reuters - Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor broke the world half-marathon record by 17 seconds in Copenhagen on Sunday when he won the IAAF Gold Label road race with a time of 58 minutes and one second.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-FURY-WALLIN Fury overcomes wound and Wallin for points victory

Reuters - Britain's Tyson Fury overcame an early cut over his right eye to win a majority decision against his gutsy Swedish opponent Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on Saturday. OLYMPICS-2020-MARATHON

Test marathon gives Tokyo a taste of what to expect at 2020 Games TOKYO, Reuters - Tokyo held a marathon on Sunday as a test case for whether organisers, athletes, and spectators can cope with sweltering temperatures expected during next year's Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games.

UPCOMING CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX)

Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia England play Australia in the fifth and final test of the Ashes at the Oval.

16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana The 2019 Vuelta a Espana concludes with stage 21, a 106.6km flat stage from Fuenlabrada to Madrid.

15 Sep 11:10 ET / 15:10 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - KLM Open Day 4 coverage of the KLM Open, a European Tour event in Amsterdam.

15 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/SAPPORO (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Sapporo's beer industry hoping to benefit from opening weekend bonanza Sapporo may only be hosting two games during the Rugby World Cup but the northern Japanese city is looking to make the most of it. Famed for its Sapporo beer and delicious food, locals in Hokkaido can't wait to welcome fans from England, Australia, Tonga and Fiji.

16 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-VAL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea training & news conference Chelsea prepare for their Champions League match against Valencia.

16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LYO-ZSP/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Lyonnais v Zenit Saint Petersburg Training and news conferences ahead of Olympique Lyonnais vs Zenit Saint Petersburg in their Champions League match

16 Sep SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Arsenal 15 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY/ Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Five talking points from the Bundesliga weekend 16 Sep

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 16 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ Tennis - ATP Cup draw

The draw for the new men's team competition, the ATP Cup, takes place at the Sydney Opera House. 16 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

TENNIS-PANPACIFIC/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Pan Pacific Open

Action from round one of the Pan Pacific Open - a WTA Premier event in Osaka. 16 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

