Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Prague opera lovers watch 'Don Giovanni' on rooftop - and in bath tubs

Mozart's "Don Giovanni" has been a favorite among opera lovers since it premiered in Prague in 1787 but it is unlikely that any have ever watched it on a rooftop in the Czech capital while submerged in a bath tub, a glass of bubbly in hand - till now. That's how Prague cafe owner and culture promoter Ondrej Kobza arranged his performance, delivered by top Czech opera singers, including soloist Adam Plachetka from the Vienna Opera, as the sun set over the historic city center on Thursday night. Amazon Echo link could be turning UK parents off the name Alexa

The number of parents in Britain calling their baby girls Alexa dropped by more than half last year, statistics showed on Thursday, possibly due to the link with Amazon Echo voice-controlled gadgets. The Echo, a smart speaker that can perform household tasks such as adjusting lights, responds to the name Alexa. Statue resembling Trump erected in Melania's home country Slovenia

A large wooden sculpture that strongly resembles Donald Trump was erected this week in Slovenia, home country of Trump's wife Melania, though its designer insists it is meant to represent a "statue of liberty", not the U.S. president. Tom Schlegl's 8-metre (26 foot) statue in the village of Sela, north of the capital Ljubljana, depicts a man with blond hair and an angry expression, wearing a blue suit, white shirt and red tie. His right arm is raised with a clenched fist.

Also Read: News Roundup: Amazon Echo link could be turning UK parents off the name Alexa; Statue resembling Trump erected in Melania's home country Slovenia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)