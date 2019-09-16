Boxing: Duryodhan Negi bows out of world championships

A slow start cost India's Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) dearly as he lost to Jordan's Zeyad Eashash in the second round to bow out of the World Men's Boxing Championship here on Monday. Negi, a former national champion, was competing in his maiden world championship. He lost 1-4 to the sixth seed.

The first round belonged to Eashash as he managed to pierce Negi's defences with lusty right straights. The standout feature of Eashash's game was the power of his punches. Negi recovered in the second round with well-placed body blows and right hooks of his own but Eashash was a step ahead of the Indian in terms of overall pace and accuracy.

It wasn't the cleanest of fights and both the boxers had to be repeatedly told by the referee to avoid holding and keep their heads up. Eashash even got a warning. Negi tried to claw back with an all-out aggressive approach in the final three minutes and even though the boxer from Jordan looked exhausted, he had just enough in the tank to pull through for a split verdict.

