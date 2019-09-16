Messi to play Champions League opener as Barcelona announce 22-man squad

Barcelona star Lionel Messi will be featuring in the Champions League's opener against Borussia Dortmund as manager Ernesto Valverde announced the 22-man squad on Monday. "Coach Ernesto Valverde named a 22 man squad on Monday after training for the game that kicks off against Borussia Dortmund, kick-off 9.00pm CEST," the club said in a statement.

The club had a training session after which both Messi and Neto were given "all clear" by the medical staff. "Once the session was complete, both Messi and Neto were given the all clear by medical staff and were included in the squad for the trip to Germany," the statement added.

However, O. Dembele and Umtiti missed out due to injury. The 22-man squad is as follow: Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Pique, I. Rakitic, Sergio, Todibo, Arthur, Suarez, Messi, Neto, Lenglet, M. Wague, Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Alena, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, Vidal, Junior, Inaki Pena, C. Perez and Ansu Fati.

Barcelona will compete against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League on September 18. (ANI)

