Report: Chiefs RB McCoy (ankle) to have MRI

Updated: 16-09-2019 21:10 IST
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy will have an MRI on his ankle Monday, per NFL Network. The 31-year-old veteran suffered the injury late in Kansas City's 28-10 victory Sunday at Oakland.

McCoy was ineffective against the Raiders, rushing 11 times for 23 yards and catching three passes for no gain. The Chiefs signed the six-time Pro Bowl selection to a one-year, $4 million deal on Sept. 1 after he was released by the Buffalo Bills.

McCoy rushed 10 times for 81 yards and caught a 12-yard pass during the season-opening 40-26 victory at Jacksonville.

