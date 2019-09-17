NHLPA declines to reopen CBA

The NHLPA announced Monday that it declined to exercise its option to reopen the collective bargaining agreement following the 2019-20 season. The decision means that the NHL will play without interruption through the 2021-22 season.

If the union elected to reopen the collective bargaining agreement, the current deal would have expired on Sept. 15, 2020. "While players have concerns with the current CBA, we agree with the league that working together to address those concerns is the preferred course of action instead of terminating the agreement following this season," NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr said in a statement. "We have been having discussions with the league about an extension of the CBA and expect that those talks will continue."

The NHL, which faced a Sept. 1 deadline to make its decision, announced Aug. 30 that it would not reopen the agreement. For its part, the NHLPA had until Monday to make its decision. The league's current collective bargaining agreement was ratified after the most recent lockout in 2013.

In that span, the NHL has seen a steady growth in revenue, the birth of the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017-18 season as well as a 32nd club in Seattle set for the 2021-22 campaign. -- Field Level Media

