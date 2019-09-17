Sports News Roundup: Trump awards Medal of Freedom to Rivera; Moselle Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Berrios, Twins pull away, knock off White Sox

Luis Arraez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Jose Berrios allowed two runs over 7 1/3 innings en route to his 13th win as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Monday night in Minneapolis. Mitch Garver had two hits, including an RBI double, and Marwin Gonzalez scored twice for Minnesota (92-58) which increased its American League Central Division lead to five games over the idle Cleveland Indians (87-63) while reducing its magic number to eight.

Trump awards Medal of Freedom to Rivera

President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to record-setting reliever Mariano Rivera on Monday. The longtime New York Yankees closer received the nation's highest civilian honor two months after he entered Cooperstown as the first unanimously elected Hall of Famer.

Verdasco rolls in first round at Moselle Open

Fifth-seeded Fernando Verdasco of Spain cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Belgium's Steve Darcis on Monday in the first round of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. Verdasco saved the only break point he faced in the 68-minute match.

Saints' Anzalone to IR; DE Granderson activated

The New Orleans Saints placed middle linebacker Alex Anzalone on injured reserve Monday due to an unspecified injury. The Saints filled the roster vacancy by activating undrafted rookie defensive end Carl Granderson. He was recently released from jail following a 43-day stay related to a sexual battery case.

NFL notebook: Roethlisberger lost for season

A painful Sunday led to a sobering Monday for some of the NFL's biggest names, and nowhere was the news more sobering than in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers learned starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss the remainder of the season. While the team did not disclose the exact nature of the injury, coach Mike Tomlin said through a statement that an MRI exam on Roethlisberger's right elbow Sunday night revealed an injury that would require surgery -- a surgery which will happen this week and end the quarterback's season.

Canada's 'Queen B' feted by hometown crowd

Newly-minted U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu received a hero's welcome on Sunday, arriving back in her hometown of Mississauga, Canada, for a celebratory rally, as Canadians embraced their very own #SheTheNorth. Andreescu, who beat Serena Williams earlier this month to become the first-ever Canadian Grand Slam title-holder, has rapidly become a home-country favorite, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among the throngs of adoring fans at the rally, held in the Toronto suburb.

Tigers' Alexander beats O's for 1st big-league win

Tyler Alexander recorded his first major league victory, Jordy Mercer hit a two-run home run and the host Detroit Tigers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Monday. Alexander (1-3) limited the Orioles to one run on four hits and didn't issue a walk while striking out three in six innings. Joe Jimenez struck out Trey Mancini with the bases loaded in the ninth for his seventh save.

Nats' Martinez undergoes heart procedure

Nationals manager Dave Martinez underwent a heart procedure Monday in Washington, and it is uncertain when he will be able to rejoin the team. The news about Martinez came from general manager Mike Rizzo, who spoke to the media in St. Louis on Monday before the Nationals lost 4-2 in the opener of a key three-game series in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

Beckham, Garrett lead Browns' easy win over Jets

Odell Beckham Jr. had a career-long, 89-yard touchdown reception, and Myles Garrett recorded three sacks as the Cleveland Browns posted a 23-3 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night at East Rutherford, N.J. Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 35 passes for 325 yards with one interception and the touchdown to Beckham, who had six catches for 161 yards. Beckham's big showing came at MetLife Stadium, the venue he called home for five seasons with the New York Giants before being traded to the Browns during the offseason.

