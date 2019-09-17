REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:15 p.m. GMT/10:15 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2:15 p.m. GMT/10:15 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-MARTINEZ Nats' Martinez undergoes a heart procedure

Nationals manager Dave Martinez underwent a heart procedure Monday in Washington, and it is uncertain when he will be able to rejoin the team.

BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-ARI-RECAP

Escobar, Lamb lead D-backs past Marlins Eduardo Escobar bashed his 35th homer and Jake Lamb hit a three-run, go-ahead double to cap a four-run seventh inning in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 7-5 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday in Phoenix.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WSM Rugby: Tattooed Samoans don skin suits to avoid offending Japanese hosts

Samoan players will wear their hearts on their sleeves - but keep traditional Pacific islander tattoos under wraps with skin suits during the World Cup in Japan to avoid offending their hosts.

UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHK-MCI/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City - news conference & training Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester City prepare for their Champions League Group C match.

17 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLY-TOT/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference & training Training sessions and news conferences ahead of Champions League match between Olympiakos and Tottenham Hotspur

17 Sep 11:15 ET / 15:15 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MAD/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid news conference & training Real Madrid to prepare for their Champions League match against Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes.

17 Sep 12:15 ET / 16:15 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-JUV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus news conference Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and a player speak to the media ahead of their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

17 Sep 12:45 ET / 16:45 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LYO-ZSP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Lyonnais v Zenit Saint Petersburg Olympique Lyonnais face Zenit Saint Petersburg in Champions League match

17 Sep 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-INT-SLP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Inter Milan v Slavia Prague Inter Milan host Slavia Prague in their opening match in Champions League Group F match.

17 Sep 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-LIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Napoli v Liverpool Napoli face holders Liverpool in Champions League Group E. The wire will also include details of the group's other match between Salzburg and Genk.

17 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SLB-RBL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Benfica v RB Leipzig Benfica host RB Leipzig in their opening match in Champions League Group G.

17 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-LIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Lille Last season's semifinalists Ajax Amsterdam have again come through the preliminary rounds to qualify for the group phase where they take on last season's Ligue 1 runners-up.

17 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-VAL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea v Valencia Chelsea host Valencia in the Champions League.

17 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-FCB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona Borussia Dortmund play Barcelona in the Champions League.

17 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-PAN PACIFIC/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Pan Pacific Open

Action from round two of the Pan Pacific Open - a WTA Premier event in Osaka. 18 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ZAF/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa - South Africa Team Announcement South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus announces team to face New Zealand in opening Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Yokohama.

18 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/WELCOME (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia team's official welcoming ceremony Australian team are officially welcomed to the Rugby World Cup.

18 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-RUS/

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - After 10 years of waiting, hosts Japan ready to face Russia in World Cup opener With the weight of an expectant nation on their shoulders and with World Rugby desperate for the host nation to do well in the first Rugby World Cup in Asia, Japan head into their tournament opener on Friday under arguably more pressure than any other team.

18 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT RUGBY UNION-WORLDCUP/BREAKDOWN

Rugby union - Rugby World Cup - Focus on safety set to transform the breakdown World Rugby's commitment to improving player safety is likely to have major ramifications for how the breakdown is refereed at the World Cup - the problem though is that nobody knows exactly what they will be.

18 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-RUS/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v Russia - Japan team announcement Rugby World Cup hosts Japan and coach Jamie Joseph name team to face Russia in the opening game of the tournament at the Tokyo Stadium.

18 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-T20-IND-ZAF/ Cricket - India v South Africa - Second Twenty20 international

India and South Africa play the second Twenty20 international at Mohali. 18 Sep

