Cycling-Van Baarle signs new three-year deal with Ineos

Dutchman Dylan van Baarle said he is targeting one of the big classics next year after signing a new three-year contract with Team Ineos on Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who joined the British outfit in 2018, was a key component in Egan Bernal's Tour de France victory this year as well as winning the Herald Sun Tour.

"I became a better bike rider here and I want to see that progress to continue," Van Baarle, who will be part of a powerful Dutch team at the world championships in Yorkshire next week, said in a statement. "This year with Egan winning the Tour it was a dream. Coming into this team, it's what I was aiming for - to be part of the Tour team and hopefully winning. With first and second (Geraint Thomas) it was a really nice three weeks."

He said the one-day classics will be one of his targets next year, as well as establishing himself in the Grand Tours. "I hope I can be on the podium in a big Classic. I also want to be really important in the Grand Tours, helping for even longer than I did this year."

