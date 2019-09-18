Colts' Vinatieri trying to clear 'demons,' didn't consider retiring

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is working to clear the "demons" from his head amid a rocky stretch, but he told reporters Tuesday he has not considered retiring, contrary to speculation in recent days. Speculation about his possible retirement mounted after Sunday's game -- in which Vinatieri missed two extra points -- when the kicker declined to speak to the media but said they would "hear from me" on Monday, normally the players' off-day. The 46-year-old said Tuesday that conclusions drawn from the interaction were incorrect.

"Quite frankly, for two decades, we've always had open locker rooms on a Monday, and granted our schedule has changed now as of last year," Vinatieri said. "So when I walked out saying I'll talk to you guys on Monday, I just needed a little bit more time. Like I said, none of us should assume stuff. "... I want some time to clear my mind. All the nasty, crazy rumors then got out there."

Instead, the 24th-year veteran is focused on shaking his cold streak, which includes seven missed kicks in his last three games, dating back to January. "I'm going to work a lot this week to get those demons out so I can go clear-headed, step on the field and just do my job," Vinatieri said. "I think anybody that has a bad game, or, I don't know, I guess if you go out golfing and you hook a couple balls, are you thinking about it until you get it figured out?

"... I'll spend some time this week working those out." Vinatieri, who turns 47 in December, missed two field goals -- including a 29-yarder -- and an extra point in the season-opening overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He also missed a 23-yard field goal and an extra point in the Colts' divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in January.

Head coach Frank Reich has repeatedly supported Vinatieri, telling reporters on Monday, "Adam is our kicker. We have zero concern. He's not only our kicker, he's a key leader on our team." Vinatieri told reporters he is "plenty healthy" and has been watching film closely as he tries to fix his issues.

The Colts (2-0) host the Atlanta Falcons (1-1) on Sunday.

