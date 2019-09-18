Saina crashes out of China Open

Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the China Open Super 1000 tournament after suffering a first-round defeat to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women's singles on Wednesday. The London Olympic bronze medallist lost 10-21 17-21 at the hands of the World No. 19 Ongbamrungphan in a match that lasted for 45 minutes.

It was the former world number one's second successive defeat to the Thai player. The 29-year-old Saina has struggled for form following her recovery from injuries.

The Indian started her season with a win at the Indonesia Open but has failed to reach another final on the BWF circuit for the rest of the season. Reigning world champion P V Sindhu will start her campaign later in the day with a match against former Olympic champion Li Xuerui in the opening round.

