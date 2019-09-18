Soccer-French League Cup to disappear from next season

The French League Cup will not be held as of next season and until further notice, the French professional football league said on Wednesday. "The LFP's board and its general assembly have decided to suspend the organisation of the League Cup after the 2019-2020 edition," the LFP said in a statement.

"Depending on the market, the LFP retains the right to relaunch the competition in the future." The LFP had failed to secure a broadcaster for the 2020-2024 period.

The competition was created in 1995 and has been won a record eight times by Paris St Germain.

Also Read: French FM says 'still lots to work out' to save Iran nuclear deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)