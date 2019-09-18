The following are the top/expected stories at 21:15 hours: EXPECTED STORIES:

* Report of second T20 International between India and South Africa * Report of Weightlifting World Championship

* Report of Pro Kabaddi League

De Kock, Bavuma shine but India restrict South Africa to 149/5 Mohali, Sep 18 (PTI) Skipper Quinton de Kock and debutant Temba Bavuma played impressive knocks but India were able to contain South Africa to 149 for five in the second T20 International here on Wednesday.

Panghal, Kaushik enter semis; India assured of unprecedented 2 medals at world boxing Ekaterinburg (Russia), Sep 18 (PTI) India were assured of an unprecedented two medals at the World Men's Boxing Championships after Amit Panghal (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) entered the semifinals of the marquee event with impressive victories

SPO-WREST-4THLD IND (CORRECTED) Vinesh locks Olympic quota with bronze at Worlds, Pooja in line for second medal

Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Sep 18 (PTI) Indian wrestling had a lot to celebrate on Wednesday as Vinesh Phogat secured Tokyo Olympics qualification and won a bronze, while Pooja Dhanda put herself one win away from her second medal at the World Championships here.

SPO-BAD-2NDLD IND China Open: Sindhu, Praneeth, Kashyap enter second round, Saina crashes out

Changzhou (China), Sep 18 (PTI) Reigning world champion and title favourite P V Sindhu sailed into the pre-quarterfinals with a convincing straight-game win over former Olympic gold-medallist Li Xuerui at the China Open Super 1000 tournament here on Wednesday.

SPO-IND-A India 'A' take upperhand over South Africa 'A' in 2nd unofficial Test

Mysuru, Sep 18 (PTI) Spinners struck late to give India 'A' the upperhand as South Africa 'A' slumped to 159 for five in their first innings at stumps on day two of the second unofficial Test here on Wednesday.

SPO-HAZARE-DELHI-SQUAD Pant, Saini named in Delhi squad for Hazare Trophy, Shorey to lead

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and pacer Navdeep Saini were on Wednesday named in the 16-member strong Delhi squad, led by top-order batsman Dhruv Shorey, for the first four games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting September 24.

SPO-GOLF-IND Shubhankar, Gaganjeet, Chawrasia face off against the best at BMW PGA C'ship

Surrey, Sept 18 (PTI) Indian trio of Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia will face off against the best in business as they begin their campaign at the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Golf Club here on Thursday.

SPO-TT-IND Indian men finish fifth, win gold in 1st Division at Asian TT Championship

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Indian men's team logged their best ever result at ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships, finishing fifth after beating Hong Kong 3-1 in the classification match here on Wednesday.

SPO-SMITH-COACH If Smith was Indian, his technique would be accepted: coach Woodhill

Melbourne, Sep 18 (PTI) Lamenting Australian cricket's "aversion" to embrace unconventional styles, Steve Smith's formative coach Trent Woodhill observed that his famous ward's uniqueness would be accepted in the Indian system, where it is "all about the output".

SPO-IND-DALJIT 'Maalis' have become curators now and that is the system's biggest achievement: Daljit

By Bharat Sharma Mohali, Sep 18 (PTI) Curator Daljit Singh has retired a happy man after 22 years of service to Indian cricket. They are no longer seen as "maalis"

and are getting due respect, a change that pleases him the most.

SPO-BCCI-ELECTIONS BCCI sate associations seek Amicus intervention after new tenure clause

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The upcoming elections in more than 30 BCCI state units have run into rough weather after they were asked to follow a fresh clause on tenure of officials by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), which might leave a major chunk of members without voting rights.

