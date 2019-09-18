NBA approves sale of Nets to Tsai

The NBA Board of Governors officially signed off on the sale of the Brooklyn Nets and full ownership of Barclays Center to Joe Tsai for an American sports record $2.35 billion. Tsai, who paid $1 billion for a 49 percent share of the Nets in 2018, is paying an additional $1.35 billion to Mikhail Prokhorov for the remaining 51 percent share.

"We are thrilled that Joe Tsai is becoming the principal owner and governor of the Brooklyn Nets," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement. "In addition to being a passionate basketball fan, Joe is one of China's preeminent internet, media, and e-commerce pioneers and his expertise will be invaluable in the league's efforts to grow the game in China and other global markets. I would also like to thank Mikhail Prokhorov and Dmitry Razumov for their enormous contributions to the Brooklyn community, the Nets organization, and the league. They leave a thriving team, well-positioned for the future." Tsai is the co-founder of e-commerce company Alibaba.

Prokhorov purchased the team from Bruce Ratner in 2010 and completed a move to Brooklyn and Barclays Center in 2012. The purchase price exceeds the previous record sale price of $2.2 billion, the cost to David Tepper to buy the Carolina Panthers and Tilman Fertitta to buy the Houston Rockets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)