Updated: 19-09-2019 06:04 IST
Report: DEA joins investigation into Skaggs' death

The Drug Enforcement Administration is working to find the source of the drugs that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs took before he died, ESPN's "Outside the Lines" reported on Wednesday. Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his Southlake, Texas, hotel room on July 1 when the Angels were in town to play the Texas Rangers. His autopsy revealed he had oxycodone, fentanyl and ethanol in his system.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid, and the DEA typically joins investigations when fentanyl is involved to try to find the source, ESPN reported. MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem declined to comment on the report, but Angels spokeswoman Marie Garvey told ESPN, "We continue to cooperate with law enforcement on this important matter."

When the medical examiner's office released the autopsy report on Aug. 30, Skaggs' family issued a statement that potentially implicated a team employee in his death. No team employee, however, has been tied publicly to the case.

