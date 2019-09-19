Uncertain at QB, Panthers visit Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers figure to keep the Arizona Cardinals guessing, at least prior to their game Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. It's the status of quarterback Cam Newton that's at issue, after a recurrence of a foot ailment that has become a big topic this week.

"He said he's going to do everything he can (to play)," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. "We'll see what happens." The left foot ailment apparently stems from the injury sustained during Newton's lone preseason outing in the third exhibition game at New England. It was aggravated in a loss to Tampa Bay in Carolina's second game of the regular season.

The Panthers (0-2) had been in line to at least have an advantage with the extra time after playing in Week 2 on Thursday night. Instead, Newton missed practices Tuesday and Wednesday. If Newton can't play, Kyle Allen would step in as the starting quarterback. That moves rookie Will Grier to the backup QB role.

"A good decision-maker," Rivera said of Allen. "He plays fast. You feel confident that he's going to make good decisions." The possibility of having Allen, who played in high school in Scottsdale, Ariz., taking snaps means "we have to find out who we are with him as the quarterback," Rivera said.

Rivera endorsed both backup quarterbacks, saying the team doesn't plan to add a veteran. "The guys we have here, we brought them here for a reason," he said.

Arizona (0-1-1) has been out of sorts at times on offense as rookie quarterback Kyler Murray adjusts to the NFL. "He's still figuring out what he can and can't do against NFL defenses," first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

But it could come down to Murray having made more NFL starts (two) than Carolina's starter, if it's Allen (one). "We've seen what he can do, and he can get the job done if Cam can't play," Panthers receiver Jarius Wright said of Allen. "We need to look in the mirror and figure out who we are. ... We're a lot better team than what we've shown and what we've put on film. We're working hard to put it together."

With the quarterback situation in question, the Panthers will want to see extra production from running back Christian McCaffrey. He racked up more than 200 yards from scrimmage in the opener before Tampa Bay kept him under wraps (53 total yards on 18 touches) in Week 2. "We'll get a heavy dose of him," Kingsbury said. "He's one of the most complete backs in the league right now."

Murray has something in common with Newton after throwing for 349 and 308 yards. They're the only two NFL players with 300 or more passing yards in their first two career games. The Cardinals are going to air it out. Their 94 passes thrown through the first two weeks are the most by any team in the league.

"We have to see what I can do better to get us in a rhythm," Kingsbury said. "I have to create matchups." Barring another tie, one of these teams will land in the win column this weekend.

"It's a long season," Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson. "That's probably the most famous quote at this time when things are not going right. It's true. It's a long season." Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short joined Newton in missing Wednesday's practice because of a shoulder injury.

Safety Tre Boston returned to Carolina this season after playing in 14 games last season for Arizona. Former Panthers receiver Damiere Byrd is with the Cardinals. This is the first meeting between the teams since Carolina won at home in 2016.

