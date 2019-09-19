Mets rely on Alonso’s homer, walk to beat Rockies

Pete Alonso homered, had two hits and drove in the winning run with a walk in the ninth, and the New York Mets rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday afternoon in Denver. Jeff McNeil also had two hits and a homer, and Brandon Nimmo had three singles for the Mets, who also got an RBI single from reliever Seth Lugo in the ninth.

New York moved to 3 games behind the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers for the second wild card in the National League after both teams lost Wednesday night. Sam Hilliard hit two home runs, and pitcher Jeff Hoffman, Trevor Story, and Nolan Arenado also had two hits apiece for the Rockies. Hoffman allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Alonso tied Mark McGwire for most home runs by a rookie with 49. His shot also gave the Mets 225 this season, breaking the club record of 224 set in 2017. The Mets rallied against Colorado closer Jairo Diaz (5-4) in the ninth. Wilson Ramos walked, J.D. Davis singled and Nimmo tied the score with his third hit. After McNeil walked, Joe Harvey relieved Diaz and walked Alonso on four pitches.

After a run-scoring double play, Lugo (7-4) singled to make it 7-4. McNeil hit his 22nd homer to give New York a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Hilliard tied it in the second, then gave Colorado a 2-1 lead in the fourth with his second home run of the game.

The Rockies added another run in the fifth but Mets starter Noah Syndergaard was able to limit the damage. Syndergaard allowed four runs on 10 hits and fanned six in 5 2/3 innings. Alonso's home run with one out in the sixth cut the deficit to one, and the Mets loaded the bases with one out. Reliever Yency Almonte got Amed Rosario to pop up to shallow center and Rene Rivera to ground out.

The Rockies' Garrett Hampson manufactured a run in the sixth with a single and two stolen bases, then scored on pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia's single.

