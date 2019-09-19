Puig, Indians walk off for 16th straight vs. Tigers

Yasiel Puig hit a long single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and the Cleveland Indians continued their dominance over the visiting Detroit Tigers with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday. The Indians have won 16 straight games against the Tigers, but they needed extra innings to extend the streak. Cleveland (89-62) remained a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the race for the second American League wild card.

Roberto Perez reached on an error by shortstop Willi Castro to lead off the bottom of the 10th against Jose Cisnero (0-4). After a sacrifice bunt, Francisco Lindor was issued an intentional walk. Following a fielder's choice and another intentional pass, Puig ripped a single off the right-field wall to bring home pinch-runner Bradley Zimmer.

Puig had four hits to lead Cleveland's attack. Carlos Santana added two hits and an RBI. Adam Cimber (6-3) tossed an inning of scoreless relief to secure the victory. Indians starter Aaron Civale limited the Tigers to one run on four hits and a walk while striking out four in 7 2/3 innings.

Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull celebrated his 27th birthday by holding Cleveland to one run on six hits and striking out eight in five innings. He didn't issue a walk. Harold Castro tripled with one out in first, but the Tigers (45-106) failed to bring him home. Miguel Cabrera grounded out, and Christin Stewart flied out.

Both teams scored a run in the third. Detroit's Jake Rogers led off the inning with a double down the left-field line. He moved up on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Victor Reyes' sacrifice fly. Ryan Flaherty led off the bottom of the inning with a single, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Santana's bloop single to center to bring the Indians level.

Stewart doubled with one out in the fourth and tried to scored on Brandon Dixon's two-out single. Left fielder Greg Allen threw a strike to home plate, and Stewart was tagged out by catcher Perez. Puig reached third in the ninth inning on a single, sacrifice and groundout. But Buck Farmer retired Jake Bauers on a fly ball to force extra innings.

