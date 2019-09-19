Raiders RB Jacobs (groin) also dealing with illness

In addition to a groin injury, Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs said he also has an illness that has caused him to lose 10 pounds. Jacobs, a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, revealed his illness and weight loss in a post to his Instagram story Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Jacobs was dealing with a groin injury. Jacobs, a first-round pick from Alabama, has rushed 35 times for 184 yards (fourth in the NFL) and two touchdowns during the Raiders' 1-1 start.

If Jacobs is not at full strength for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington would be in line for more work.

