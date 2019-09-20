Giants sever relationship with Francesa's radio show

New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur no longer will appear weekly on Mike Francesa's radio show on WFAN, the team's flagship station. Francesa, an outspoken and often controversial figure in New York, has been highly critical of general manager Dave Gettleman for using the No. 6 overall pick in April's draft on quarterback Daniel Jones, who will make his first career start on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And on Monday, Francesa was blunt with Shurmur about the play of the 0-2 Giants. "You look like a bad team through two weeks," Francesa told Shurmur in the segment. "I hate to say it, but you look like a terrible team. You're not good at anything."

Shurmur said the team brass decided to end the relationship. "I think that was an organizational decision not to do that," Shurmur told reporters Thursday about pulling out of the 15-minute weekly appearance. "Most people aren't aware of this, but I wasn't contractually obligated to do that spot. We did it as a courtesy and out of respect for our relationship with the radio station. We just felt like for a while, just put that to bed for a while and not do it and move forward."

Eli Manning backed out of his frequent appearances on Francesa's show earlier this year. The quarterback said he wanted to spend more time with his family; Francesa previously said it was because Manning knew he would lose his starting QB spot to Jones. Francesa addressed the Shurmur development in his show opening on Thursday.

"Not everyone is cut out for handling what is the real intense spotlight that there is in this city, that comes with these jobs," he said. "I don't take anything personally from it. That's his prerogative."

