Blue Jays finish sweep of Orioles

Cavan Biggio homered and later added a two-run single that highlighted a six-run seventh inning as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep. Biggio went 2-for-5 with three RBIs as the Blue Jays pulled off a third straight late-inning rally. The second baseman finished the series 8-for-16 with two homers and eight RBIs. He hit for the cycle on Tuesday.

He blasted a solo homer in the fourth inning Thursday, then came up big in the seventh as Toronto took an 8-2 lead. Derek Fisher drew a bases-loaded walk off of Dillon Tate that broke a 2-2 tie before Biggio hit his two-run single.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added an RBI single before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. capped the rally with a two-run double. Wilmer Font served as the opener for the Jays and threw two shutout innings before Anthony Kay (1-0) took over in the third. Kay went four innings, allowing two runs on four hits, and earned his first major league victory. He fanned three and walked one.

Gabriel Ynoa (1-9) started and threw 6 1/3 innings for the Orioles. He gave up three runs on six hits and no walks with one strikeout. The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the third when Trey Mancini lined an RBI double. The Jays took the lead on back-to-back solo homers an inning later.

Biggio bashed his 15th, and Gurriel added a his 20th to give Toronto the lead just two pitches later. The Jays nearly got a third straight homer when Guerrero sent a fly ball to deep center, but Austin Hays leaped and got his glove over the wall for a spectacular catch. That kept the score at 2-1, and the Orioles tied it in the fifth on an Anthony Santander grounder after back-to-back singles from Hanser Alberto and Mancini put runners at first and third.

Toronto took command with the six-run seventh. The Orioles got one back when Mancini (4-for-4) lined his second run-scoring double of the night in bottom of the seventh. Hays belted a solo homer an inning later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)