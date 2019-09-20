Rugby-Scotland team to face Ireland in World Cup

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Friday named the following team to face Ireland in their Rugby World Cup Pool A match in Yokohama on Sunday.

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Duncan Taylor, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Willem Nel, 2-Stuart McInally (captain), 1-Allan Dell

Replacements: 16. Fraser Brown, 17. Gordon Reid, 18. Simon Berghan, 19. Scott Cummings, 20. Blade Thomson, 21. Ali Price, 22. Chris Harris, 23. Darcy Graham.

Also Read: Sleepless nights and a lot of work for SA Team Director ahead of India tour

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)