Shubhankar fires bogey-free 67 to enter Top-10 at BMW PGA

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma fired a bogey-free five-under 67 in the second round to be placed tied ninth with a total of six-under at the BMW PGA Championship here on Friday. Shubhankar wore a big smile as he walked off the Wentworth Golf Club.

Still smarting under the triple bogey he suffered on the first day and ended with 71, Shubhankar is now six-under and was happy with his play as he was bogey free. Shubhankar was in the top-10 at tied ninth though there were many players yet to finish.

The other Indian in action, SSP Chawrasia (72-78) however missed the cut. Jon Rahm (66-67) and Danny Willett (68-65) were the co-leaders at 11-under, while Christiaan Bezuidenhout (68-67) and Justin Rose (67-68) were nine-under and were tied third.

Speaking of his game, Shubhankar said: "Pretty happy with no bogey and I started well with a good 7-Iron to five feet. Then followed a few good pars and four more birdies. "The key was good putting, actually pretty much everything fell in the slot today. I was finding more fairways, iron play was better and overall I hit much better today than the first day."

He picked the first and 14th as the two best birdies. He also admitted conditions were easier in the morning as towards the end of his round, wind started to pick up.

"Six-under for two rounds after a triple on first day felt good and lunch will taste better," said Shubhankar, who at the Pro-Am was presented with his 'Rookie of the Year' for 2018 Trophy by Keith Pelley, the Chief Executive of European Tour. Following his opening 66 on Thursday, Henrik Stenson praised the greenkeepers, complimenting them on "a great job with the course".

This year's date change, with the event switching from May to September, has led to compliments from many, but the West Course has been receiving praise since it underwent a significant renovation in 2016. PTI Cor SSC SSC

