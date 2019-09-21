Jimenez belts slam as White Sox pound Tigers

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez hit a grand slam, tripled and drove in four runs, while fellow rookie Dylan Cease tamed the host Detroit Tigers 10-1 Friday night. Yoan Moncada hit a two-run homer, Yolmer Sanchez had his first career four-hit game and drove in two runs, Jimenez finished with three hits, and Tim Anderson, the majors' leading batter, added two more of Chicago's 19 hits.

The White Sox (67-86) has won two straight after losing four games in a row. Cease (4-7) coasted through six innings, allowing one run on five hits. He walked two and struck out eight to end a four-start winless streak.

On the flip side, the disastrous season continued for both the Tigers (45-108) and starter Jordan Zimmermann (1-12). The right-hander was battered for nine runs in 3 2/3 innings, allowing 11 hits with a walk and six strikeouts. The beatdown raised his season ERA from 6.32 to 6.85. Already leading 4-1, the White Sox blew the game open in the fourth.

Daniel Palka, who also finished with three hits, smacked a single, and one out later, Sanchez doubled him home. Anderson singled Sanchez to third, but after a strikeout and an intentional walk, Jimenez grooved a line drive over the fence in right field for his second career grand slam and a 9-1 lead. The White Sox opened the scoring with two in the second, when Jimenez tripled, Zack Collins doubled him home, and Sanchez's two-out single scored Collins.

Moncada extended his hitting streak to eight games with a two-run homer in the third to extend the lead to 4-0, and the Tigers pushed across a run in the bottom of the inning on Miguel Cabrera's single. Moncada's two hits gave him multiple hits in 12 of his last 15 games when he has hit .477 (31-for-65) with 15 runs scored.

Sanchez was robbed of another hit and at least one more RBI when first baseman Jeimer Candelario made a diving snag of his line drive with runners at second and third in the seventh. Anderson's two hits raised his majors-leading batting average to .336.

Five Tigers relievers combined to allow one run on eight hits with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. The Tigers have lost 10 of their last 13 games. Victor Reyes had two of Detroit's seven hits.

