Sharma makes amends at Wentworth

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma made big amends with a flawless five-under 67 to be Tied-8th at the BMW PGA Championship here. When he finished at six-under for 36 holes, he was briefly the clubhouse leader but was later overtaken.

He was Tied-8th when play was suspended overnight in round two with six players yet to complete their rounds on Friday. India's SSP Chawrasia (72-78) will however miss the cut, which will fall at one-over.

Rory McIlroy, who shot 76 in the first round, fought back with a 69 on the second day should make the cut at one-over on the line. Still smarting under the triple bogey he suffered on the first day Sharma played bogey-free and was happy with his play.

Commenting of his play Sharma said, "Pretty happy with no bogey and I started well with a good 7-Iron to five feet. Then followed a few good pars and four more birdies. The key was good putting, actually, pretty much everything fell in the slot today. I was finding more fairways, the iron play was better and overall I hit much today that the first day". He picked the first and 14th as the two best birdies.

The 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and Jon Rahm shared a two-shot halfway lead as a star-studded leaderboard also included Justin Rose and Paul Casey among others in the fourth Rolex Series event of the 2019 Race to Dubai. Willett shot a stunning seven-under-par 65 and that equaled the best score this week. The 31-year-old is already a Rolex Series winner at the 2018 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

He was five-under through five holes courtesy of three birdies and an eagle at the fifth, before picking up another shot at the ninth to clear the front nine in just 29 shots. Back to back birdies at the 11th and 12th were offset by a single bogey at the 14th as he moved to an 11 under the total.

Willett joined his fellow former Ryder Cup player Rahm at the summit after the Spanish sensation battled from successive bogeys on the opening two holes, following them up with four birdies on the bounce to move to reach the turn in two-under. Rahm, 24, dropped a shot at the tenth but two more birdies, along with an eagle three at the last mean he is in the hunt for a fourth Rolex Series title.

Former World Number One Rose signed for a four-under 68 as he chases a first win at Wentworth, and he was joined on nine under par by Henrik Stenson – alongside whom the Englishman has forged such a spectacular Ryder Cup partnership – as well as South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

