Chennaiyin FC announces sale of season tickets of ISL 2019-20

Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC on Saturday announced sale of season tickets for the 2019-20 tournament from September 27. The sale will be on the BookMyShow app and website, a press note said.

The Chennaiyin FC 2019-20 season tickets will be in the form of one card that provides access to the holder to all nine 2019-20 CFC ISL home games. Along with the home games access, supporters will also receive an array of attractive goodies and merchandise that include the CFC home jersey personalised with the supporter's name at the back, discounts on the newly launched CFC fan wear and others.

Also, the first 500 registered season ticket holders would get to watch a live training session followed by a 'Meet and Greet' session with the CFC players and coaching staff. The season tickets are priced at Rs 2,700 and Rs 3,150.

PTI SS APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)