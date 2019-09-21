Patriots promote German RB Johnson to active roster

International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 21-09-2019 23:15 IST
Johnson, 24, who played his collegiate ball at Tennessee, played running back and linebacker for the Patriots in the preseason. He is a native of Stuttgart, Germany. Develin, out with a neck injury, will miss his first game with the team since 2015. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The New England Patriots on Saturday promoted German running back Jakob Johnson to the 53-man roster after fullback James Develin was ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Johnson takes the roster spot of Antonio Brown, who was released Friday by the team.

Johnson, 24, who played his collegiate ball at Tennessee, played running back and linebacker for the Patriots in the preseason. He is a native of Stuttgart, Germany. Develin, out with a neck injury, will miss his first game with the team since 2015.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

