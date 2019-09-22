Browns DE Garrett fined $42K for hits on Jets QB Siemian

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was fined $42,112 by the NFL on Saturday for two hits he made on New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian during Monday night's game. Each hit cost Garrett a $21,056 fine in a game in which he was penalized four times, including twice for roughing the passer. Siemian suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the second roughing call, which occurred midway through the second quarter. The backup quarterback started in place of Sam Darnold, who was out with mononucleosis.

Earlier this week, Garrett sounded remorseful for ending Siemian's season. "You do not want to put anybody out for the season," Garrett said. "That is their job. That is something that you do not do unless you love it, and you do not want to take that away from anybody. I hope comes back faster and stronger than he ever has. I wish the best for him."

Yet that apparently isn't going to change his style of play as Garrett has a league-leading five sacks this season, including a career-high three sacks against the Jets. "It's hurting now because you want to play aggressive, you want to play passionate and you just want to finish the play," Garrett said. "I'm gonna keep on playing with the same aggression, just gotta be smarter, better in the strike zone and try and pull off so I don't land on them with all my weight.

"That was the main point of emphasis when the refs talked to me, and I just gotta be better at that. ... I'm not trying to do anything dirty. I'm not trying to injure anybody." In the season opener against the Tennessee Titans, Garrett received a $10,527 fine for his palm strike to tight end Delanie Walker's face mask.

Also fined after the Jets-Browns game were Browns rookie linebacker Mack Wilson ($28,075), who was penalized for lowering his head and delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on Jets wide receiver Ty Montgomery, and Jets safety Jamal Adams ($21,056) for a roughing the passer penalty against Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)