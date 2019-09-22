White Sox, Abreu deliver plenty of hits to stop Tigers

Jose Abreu had three hits, drove in two runs and scored another as the visiting Chicago White Sox topped the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Chicago collected 17 hits, including a solo homer by Tim Anderson. Leury Garcia had three hits and scored a run and Yoan Moncada supplied two hits and two RBIs.

Every player in the White Sox lineup had at least one hit, allowing Ivan Nova (11-12) to get the victory. Nova gave up two runs on eight hits in five innings. Closer Alex Colome gave up a ninth-inning run but still nailed down his 29th save.

Detroit starter Tyler Alexander (1-4) allowed three runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Dawel Lugo had three hits and scored a run. The White Sox had two runners on base in the third with no one out but Alexander responded by getting two strikeouts and a flyout.

They had runners on the corners with one out in the fourth. But Yolmer Sanchez and Adam Engel popped up. Detroit had two runners on base with one out in the fourth but Travis Demeritte bounced into a double play.

Chicago broke through with three runs in the fifth. Anderson blasted a one-out homer, a 392-foot shot to left. After singles by Abreu and Eloy Jimenez, Moncada ripped a triple into the left-center gap to score both runners. The Tigers got two runs back in the bottom of the inning. Jake Rogers led off with a single and advanced to third on a Willi Castro double. Victor Reyes' groundout brought in the first run. Castro scored when Brandon Dixon fouled out to the first base.

An alert play by Rogers prevented the White Sox from extending their lead in the sixth. With runners in scoring position and two out, the rookie catcher picked off Engel, who leaned too far off third base. The White Sox extended their lead in the eighth. They loaded the bases with two out on two singles and a walk. Abreu then drilled a single through the hole to deliver two runs.

