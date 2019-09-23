REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Russia is once again in danger of being banned from next year's Olympics after the World Anti-Doping Agency revealed that historical data supplied by the country's anti-doping authority contained "inconsistencies". TENNIS-LAVER CUP/
Tennis: Zverev completes Laver Cup win for Europe GENEVA, Switzerland (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev snatched the Laver Cup for Team Europe as he beat Canada's Milos Raonic in the final rubber of a thrilling three days of action in Geneva's Palexpo Arena on Sunday.
MOTOR-F1-VIETNAM/ Vietnam ready to join Singapore in F1 firmament
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Vietnam Grand Prix organizers are confident their race will join Singapore in lighting up the Formula One calendar for years to come, rather than adding to the list of Asian shooting stars, after it debuts in 2020. UPCOMING
ATHLETICS-WORLD/GARCIA (TV) Athletics - Spanish race walker prepares for a record 13th world championships
Interview with Spanish race walker Jesus Angel Garcia, who takes part in a record 13th world athletics championships at the age of 49, 26 years after he became a world champion. 23 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT
SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA/ (TV) Athletics - IAAF expected to make a decision on Russia ahead of world championships
Athletics' world governing body - the IAAF - is expected to decide at a council meeting on whether Russian athletes can compete under their nation's flag at the world championships in Doha. 23 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-FIFA/AWARDS (PIX) (TV) Soccer - The Best FIFA Football Awards
Milan hosts the 2019 Best FIFA Football Awards. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Virgil van Dijk are nominated for the men's player of the year while Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe are up for the women's award. 23 Sep 18:30 ET, 22:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-TSG/REPORT Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Hoffenheim
VfL Wolfsburg plays Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. 23 Sep 18:30 ET, 22:30 GMT
SOCCER-UEFA/ (TV) Soccer - UEFA executive committee meeting
European soccer's governing body UEFA holds an executive committee meeting. The hosts for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 Champions League finals will be announced. 24 Sep 11:30 ET, 15:30 GMT
CYCLING-WORLD/ Cycling - UCI Road World Championships
The elite women's individual time trial. 24 Sep
OLYMPICS-2020/SKATEBOARDING-SKYBROWN (PIX) (TV) Olympics - Eleven-year-old-skateboarder aims to compete in Tokyo 2020
Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown could become Britain's youngest summer Olympian. Brown talks to Reuters as she prepares for the 2020 Games. 24 Sep
OLYMPICS-2020/ (TV) Olympics-Tokyo 2020 hold news conference after Executive Board meeting
Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic organizers hold a news conference following Executive Board meeting. 24 Sep 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT
CRICKET-ENGLAND/ Cricket - English County Championship - Somerset v Essex
Somerset host Essex in a winner-takes-all clash to decide the English Country Championship. Day two from Taunton. 24 Sep
TENNIS-WUHAN/ Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open
Day three of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 event. 24 Sep 03:00 ET, 07:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FJI-URY/KAMAISHI (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Tsunami-hit town prepares to welcome the rugby world
Kamaishi, a rugby-man town left devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, prepares to host Fiji v Uruguay in the Rugby World Cup. The small town sees rugby as its chance to show the world it is back on its feet. 24 Sep 03:00 ET, 07:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FJI-URY/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Fiji v Uruguay - News conferences & training
Fiji prepares to play Uruguay in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Kamaishi. 24 Sep 05:15 ET, 09:15 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-USA/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v the United States - England team announcement
England coach Eddie Jones announces his team to face the United States in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Kobe. 24 Sep 08:30 ET, 12:30 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-RUS-WSM/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Russia v Samoa
Russia plays Samoa in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Kumagaya. 24 Sep 10:15 ET, 14:15 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS MANCHESTER UTD-RESULTS/
2019 Manchester United PLC Earnings Release Manchester United expects to report higher annual revenue, although profit may be pressured as it bolstered investments in its squad. The English soccer club also paid a hefty amount as compensation after sacking Jose Mourinho in December. Investors will eye the 20-times English champions' 2020 outlook after it missed out on the lucrative UEFA Champions League competition.
24 Sep 12:30 ET, 16:30 GMT
