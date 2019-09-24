Cardinals release WR Crabtree

The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver Michael Crabtree just three games into a one-year contract, the team's website reported Monday. Crabtree, an 11-year veteran, had four catches for 22 yards in two games for the Cardinals. He was inactive Week 1.

The news was announced following coach Kliff Kingsbury's Monday press conference. Crabtree joined Arizona on Aug. 21. He reportedly received a $500,000 signing bonus and a $1.75 million salary that became guaranteed after he was on the Week 1 roster.

The Cardinals' website said Crabtree didn't seem to fit in well with the offense, especially with Damiere Byrd and KeeSean Johnson emerging to join among Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk as team's top four receivers.

