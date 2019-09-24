Goa govt to spend Rs 450cr on National Games infrastructure

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the state will be spending around Rs 450 crore on infrastructure for the 36th edition of the National Games, which it will host in October 2020. Sawant chaired a high-level meeting of officials at Secretariat near here to review the preparations for the event in presence of sports minister Manohar Ajgaonkar.

The CM said that he would seek additional funds from the Centre to host the games. "We will seek 50 percent of the organising cost, which is pegged at Rs 250 crore, from the Centre," he said.

Sawant said that the National Games would be held between October 20 to November 4, 2020 at different venues across the state. "We have given different deadlines to various departments to set up the infrastructure required to host the National Games. I will also be holding periodical reviews," he added.

Sawant said that the inauguration of the venues will begin in the next two months. In the past, the state drew flak from the Indian Olympics Association for postponing its turn to host the National Games in which around 12,000 athletes are expected to participate..

