REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/1000 ET

MANCHESTER UTD-RESULTS Man Utd calls for patience as on-field woes darken earnings outlook

Manchester United forecast annual revenue would fall for the first time in five years after its failure to qualify for this season's UEFA Champions League but backed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to rebuild the English soccer club. SOCCER-ENGLAND-MKD-LIV/PREVIEW

Liverpool's Mane, Shaqiri out injured for League Cup tie at MK Dons Liverpool will be without injured forwards Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri for Wednesday's third round League Cup tie at MK Dons, the club's assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders confirmed on Tuesday.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-RUS-WSM Six-try Samoa exploit tired Russians as three players see yellow

Samoa survived being reduced to 13 men for almost 10 minutes in the first half and struggled to overcome a limited and exhausted Russia team to open their Pool A campaign with a bonus-point 34-9 victory at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on Tuesday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-PNE-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup - Preston North End v Manchester City We will also wrap the other games .

24 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-VIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v VIllarreal Barcelona host Villarreal in La Liga.

24 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-BCA-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Brescia v Juventus Titleholders Juventus visit Brescia in a Serie A match

24 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-DIJ-OLM/REPORT

Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Marseille travel to Dijon in Ligue 1. We will wrap the day's action

24 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-WORLD/PREVIEW (PIX) Athletics - World championships preview

Preview of the world athletics championships to be held in Doha from Sept 27 until Oct 6. 25 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ATHLETICS-IAAF/ (TV) Athletics - 52nd IAAF Congress and news conference

Athletics' world governing body - the IAAF - holds various elections at its 52nd congress in Doha. President Sebastian Coe is standing uncontested to be reelected the IAAF president. A news conference will be held at 1030 GMT. 25 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-WUHAN/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open Day four of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 event.

25 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/ Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia press conference

Australia hold a press conference ahead of their second World Cup match against Wales. 25 Sep 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-USA/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v United States - News conferences & training

England prepare to play the United States in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Kobe. 25 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ITA-CAN/PREVIEW Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Italy v Canada - News conferences & training

Italy prepare to play Canada in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Fukuoka. 25 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FJI-URY/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Fiji v Uruguay

Fiji play Uruguay in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Kamaishi. 25 Sep 01:15 ET / 05:15 GMT

CYCLING CYCLING-WORLD/

Cycling - UCI Road World Championships Harrogate hosts the 2019 UCI Road World Championships. The day's action is the men's individual time trial in which Slovenia's Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic is favourite

25 Sep CRICKET

CRICKET-ENGLAND/ Cricket - English County Championship - Somerset v Essex

Somerset host Essex in a winner-takes-all clash to decide the English Country Championship. Day three from Taunton 25 Sep

