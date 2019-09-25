UPDATE 1-Soccer-St Petersburg, Munich and Wembley to host Champions League finals

St. Petersburg, Munich and Wembley Stadium in London will host the three Champions League finals from 2021, European football's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday. Istanbul in Turkey is already scheduled to hold the final of the 2019/2020 campaign on May 30 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

The 2021 final will be the second to be staged in Russia after Moscow hosted Manchester United's penalty shootout win against Chelsea at the Luzhniki Stadium in 2008. Munich hosted Chelsea's victory over home side Bayern in 2012 while Wembley will take charge of Europe's premier club final for the eighth time.

Wembley will in 2023 be celebrating the 100th year since the opening of the original stadium in London. Seville will host the 2021 UEFA Europa League final while Belfast will host that year's Super Cup.

