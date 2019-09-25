Alisson Becker hails 'special guy' Adrian

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker praised his deputy Adrian saying that the 'special guy' has shown his value to everyone. Becker, who was recently crowned as the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper, has been sidelined for nearly seven weeks due to a calf problem. To fill Becker's shoes, Adrian has been playing for Liverpool since then.

"I think the boys are doing very well, all the team [and] Adrian especially. He's a special guy who came late in the season, he just came and shows everyone his value, not just as a player but as a person and that is the more important thing," the club's official website quoted Becker as saying. "He is doing very well on the pitch. I have peace to recover in a proper way so it's better for everyone," he added.

Adrian has been performing brilliantly and with his help, Liverpool have won all their Premier League matches so far. Moreover, Liverpool are on the top position in the Premier League points table. Talking about his recovery, Becker said: "I'm on a good way, I think we are nearly there. I can go outside to the pitch to do some goalkeeper work and I feel very well. I feel confident and I think now it's just about getting all my power, all my confidence to come back and do what I love to do." (ANI)

