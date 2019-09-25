Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu thrash Services by 212 runs

Skipper Dinesh Karthik led from the front as Tamil Nadu thrashed Services by a whooping 212 runs in their Elite Group C game of the Vijay Hazare trophy here on Wednesday. This is Tamil Nadu's second successive win after they had opened their campaign by defeating Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Put into bat at the Sawai Mansingh stadium, Tamil Nadu posted a healthy 294/8 with Karthik top-scoring with 95. And later, their bowlers produced a splendid show to bundle out Services for a paltry 82.

Karthik was ably supported by C Hari Nishaanath (73 off 71 balls) as the two rebuilt the Tamil Nadu innings after they were tottering at 55-4. While Karthik hit 8 fours and a maximum in his 91-ball knock, Nishaanath had seven fours and a six to his name.

A late onslought by no 10 batsman M Mohammed (36 off 15 balls), in which he hit four sixes, helped Tamil Nadu near the 300-run mark. And then the Tamil Nadu bowlers created havoc as they did not allow any Services batsman to settle down with pacer K Vignesh taking a fifer.

Vignesh (5-41) ran through the Services line-up, while M Mohammed (3-10), T Natarajan (1-22) and R Sai Kishore (1-9) were the other wicket-takers as Tamil Nadu completed a comprehensive win. Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 294/8 (Dinesh Karthik 95, C Hari Nishaanath 73, Rajat Paliwal 2-26) beat Services 82 (Nakul Verma 20, Rahul Singh Gehlot 17, K Vignesh 5-41) by 212 runs.

Points: Tamil Nadu: 4; Services 0. Railways 289/6 in 50 overs beat Bihar 155/6 in 43 overs by 84 runs (VJD method).

Points: Railways: 4; Bihar: 0. Tripura 268/8 in 50 overs beat Madhya Pradesh 86/6 in 20 overs by 104 runs (VJD method).

Points: Tripura 4; MP 0..

