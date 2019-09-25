REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/1000 ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-WUHAN
Battling Barty downs Kenin to reach Wuhan quarter-finals
World number one Ash Barty fended off a late comeback attempt by American Sofia Kenin to reach the Wuhan Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, while Simona Halep retired from her match due to a lower back injury.
ATHLETIC-WOLRDS
Coe re-elected for second term as IAAF president Sebastian Coe was re-elected as president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Wednesday, and will begin his second term facing the same Russian problems that have dogged the sport through the Briton's first stint.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-PNE-MCI
Punishing Silva over Mendy tweet would be a mistake - Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes it would be a mistake for the Football Association (FA) to punish Bernardo Silva over a deleted tweet in which the midfielder compared teammate Benjamin Mendy to a cartoon character.
UPCOMING
SOCCER SOCCER-SPAIN-RCD-ATM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - RCD Mallorca v Atletico Madrid Real Mallorca host Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
25 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-REI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Reims Paris St Germain host Reims in Ligue 1. We will wrap the day's action
25 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-CAG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Cagliari Napoli host Cagliari in a Serie A match
25 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-OSA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Osasuna Real Madrid host Osasuna in La Liga.
25 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio Inter Milan host Lazio in a Serie A match
25 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-RCH/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Carabao Cup - Manchester United v Rochdale We will also wrap the other matches
25 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer - Premier League preview We preview the seventh round of the Premier League
26 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW
Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.
26 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW
Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches
26 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/HANSEN (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Hansen named police chief of a Japanese town
New Zealand boss Steve Hansen, himself a former police officer, is made honourary chief in the southern Japanese city of Beppu. 26 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WAL/PREVIEW Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales news conference
Wales hold a news conference ahead of their crunch Pool D clash with Australia. 26 Sep 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ITA-CAN/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Italy v Canada
Italy faces Canada in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Fukuoka. 26 Sep 03:45 ET / 07:45 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-USA/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v the United States
England plays the United States in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Kobe. 26 Sep 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT
GOLF GOLF-SAFEWAY/
Golf - PGA Tour: Safeway Open first-round Coverage of the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
26 Sep GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)
Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 26 Sep
CRICKET CRICKET-ENGLAND/
Cricket - English County Championship - Somerset v Essex Somerset host Essex in a winner-takes-all clash to decide the English Country Championship. Day four from Taunton
26 Sep TENNIS
TENNIS-WUHAN/ Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open
Day five of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 event. 26 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT
BOXING BOXING-BENN/ (PIX) (TV)
Boxing - Nigel Benn news conference Britain's 55-year-old Nigel Benn is set to announce his comeback to boxing 23 years after his last professional fight.
26 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Russian Grand Prix - Media Day
Formula One drivers meet the media ahead of the Russian Grand Prix. 26 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)