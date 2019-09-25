REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/1000 ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-WUHAN

Battling Barty downs Kenin to reach Wuhan quarter-finals

World number one Ash Barty fended off a late comeback attempt by American Sofia Kenin to reach the Wuhan Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, while Simona Halep retired from her match due to a lower back injury.

ATHLETIC-WOLRDS

Coe re-elected for second term as IAAF president Sebastian Coe was re-elected as president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Wednesday, and will begin his second term facing the same Russian problems that have dogged the sport through the Briton's first stint.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-PNE-MCI

Punishing Silva over Mendy tweet would be a mistake - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes it would be a mistake for the Football Association (FA) to punish Bernardo Silva over a deleted tweet in which the midfielder compared teammate Benjamin Mendy to a cartoon character.

UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-SPAIN-RCD-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - RCD Mallorca v Atletico Madrid Real Mallorca host Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

25 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-REI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Reims Paris St Germain host Reims in Ligue 1. We will wrap the day's action

25 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-CAG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Cagliari Napoli host Cagliari in a Serie A match

25 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-OSA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Osasuna Real Madrid host Osasuna in La Liga.

25 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio Inter Milan host Lazio in a Serie A match

25 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-RCH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup - Manchester United v Rochdale We will also wrap the other matches

25 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer - Premier League preview We preview the seventh round of the Premier League

26 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

26 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

26 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/HANSEN (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Hansen named police chief of a Japanese town

New Zealand boss Steve Hansen, himself a former police officer, is made honourary chief in the southern Japanese city of Beppu. 26 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WAL/PREVIEW Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales news conference

Wales hold a news conference ahead of their crunch Pool D clash with Australia. 26 Sep 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ITA-CAN/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Italy v Canada

Italy faces Canada in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Fukuoka. 26 Sep 03:45 ET / 07:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-USA/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v the United States

England plays the United States in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Kobe. 26 Sep 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

GOLF GOLF-SAFEWAY/

Golf - PGA Tour: Safeway Open first-round Coverage of the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

26 Sep GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 26 Sep

CRICKET CRICKET-ENGLAND/

Cricket - English County Championship - Somerset v Essex Somerset host Essex in a winner-takes-all clash to decide the English Country Championship. Day four from Taunton

26 Sep TENNIS

TENNIS-WUHAN/ Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open

Day five of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 event. 26 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

BOXING BOXING-BENN/ (PIX) (TV)

Boxing - Nigel Benn news conference Britain's 55-year-old Nigel Benn is set to announce his comeback to boxing 23 years after his last professional fight.

26 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Russian Grand Prix - Media Day

Formula One drivers meet the media ahead of the Russian Grand Prix. 26 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

