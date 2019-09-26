REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 pm GMT/2:30 pm ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 pm GMT/2:30 pm ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FJI-URY/ Brave Uruguay punish error-prone Fiji in Kamaishi shock

KAMAISHI, Japan - Uruguay delivered the first upset of the Rugby World Cup with a stunning 30-27 victory over a fatigued and error-prone Fiji in a thrilling Pool D match at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. SOCCER-ENGLAND-PNE-MCI/

Punishing Silva over Mendy tweet would be a mistake - Guardiola Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes it would be a mistake for the Football Association (FA) to punish Bernardo Silva over a deleted tweet in which the midfielder compared team mate Benjamin Mendy to a cartoon character.

SWIMMING-BELLAMY/ Battered Bellamy soon back to the water but in a boat

BRIDGETOWN - Endurance athlete Cameron Bellamy, still recovering from the exertions of the longest open ocean swim in history, is keen to get back in the water but will return to his rowing roots for his next adventure. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-REI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Reims Paris St Germain host Reims in Ligue 1. We will wrap the day's action

25 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-CAG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Cagliari Napoli host Cagliari in a Serie A match

25 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-OSA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Osasuna Real Madrid host Osasuna in La Liga.

25 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio Inter Milan host Lazio in a Serie A match

25 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-RCH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup - Manchester United v Rochdale We will also wrap the other matches

25 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer - Premier League preview We preview the seventh round of the Premier League

26 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

26 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

26 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-SEV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Sevilla Sevilla visit Eibar after being knocked off the top of La Liga following last week's defeat to Real Madrid. Elsewhere, in-form Real Sociedad play at home to Alaves.

26 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/HANSEN (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Hansen named police chief of Japanese town

New Zealand boss Steve Hansen, himself a former police officer, is made honourary chief in the southern Japanese city of Beppu. 26 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WAL/PREVIEW Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales news conference

Wales hold a news conference ahead of their crunch Pool D clash with Australia. 26 Sep 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ITA-CAN/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Italy v Canada

Italy face Canada in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Fukuoka. 26 Sep 03:45 ET / 07:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-USA/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v United States

England play the United States in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Kobe. 26 Sep 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

GOLF GOLF-SAFEWAY/

Golf - PGA Tour: Safeway Open first round Coverage of the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

26 Sep GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. 26 Sep

CRICKET CRICKET-ENGLAND/

Cricket - English County Championship - Somerset v Essex Somerset host Essex in a winner-takes-all clash to decide the English Country Championship. Day four from Taunton.

26 Sep TENNIS

TENNIS-WUHAN/ Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open

Day five of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 event. 26 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

BOXING BOXING-BENN/ (PIX) (TV)

Boxing - Nigel Benn news conference Britain's 55-year-old Nigel Benn is set to announce his comeback to boxing 23 years after his last professional fight.

26 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Russian Grand Prix - Media Day

Formula One drivers meet the media ahead of the Russian Grand Prix. 26 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-WORLD/

Athletics - World Athletics Championships opening news conference The IAAF and the World Athletics Championships' local organising committee hold a joint news conference a day before championships begin in Doha.

26 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Week 4 NFL previews: L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo. 1 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit,, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK NFL notebook - Field Level Media Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

20:45 ET / 00:45 GMT

