Seahawks sign TE Willson after trading Vannett

The Seahawks signed tight end Luke Willson, who played the first five seasons of his career in Seattle, on Wednesday. Willson spent last season with the Detroit Lions and was cut by the Oakland Raiders before the 2019 season started. The 29-year-old will fill the roster spot of tight end Nick Vannett, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a fifth-round pick.

That trade was reported Tuesday night and became official on Wednesday. The Seahawks selected Vannett, 26, in the third round of the 2016 draft, and he made 48 catches in 42 career games, with four touchdowns -- three of them in 2018.

In 86 games over six seasons, Willson has 102 catches for 1,216 yards and 11 scores. The Seahawks selected Willson, who played at Rice, in the fifth round of the 2013 draft.

