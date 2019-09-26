International Development News
Gokulam sign Trinidad & Tobago player Nathaniel Garcia

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 26-09-2019 15:44 IST
Gokulam Kerala FC have signed Trinidad and Tobago national team player Nathaniel Garcia for the upcoming I-League season. The 26-year-old mid-fielder last played for Point Fortin Civic FC.

In 2017, Garcia left Central FC and joined Point Fortin Civic FC and will now be playing in Gokulam Kerala FC. Garcia is the third player from Trinidad and Tobago to join Gokulam Kerala FC, after Marcus Joseph and Andre Ettienne.

Gokulam Kerala FC stunned Mohun Bagan 2-1 to lift the 129th Durand Cup in their debut appearance in August.

