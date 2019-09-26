International Development News
Second women's T20I between India and South Africa washed out

PTI Surat
Updated: 26-09-2019 20:56 IST
The second women's T20 International between India and South Africa was washed out here on Thursday without a ball being bowled. Persistent rain meant even the toss could not take place. The game was supposed to start at 7 pm local time and after inspecting the conditions at 8 pm, the umpires decided to call off the game.

India lead the five-match series 1-0. The hosts managed to defend 130 in the series opener with spinner Deepti Sharma producing a match-winning effort, ending with phenomenal figures of three for eight in four overs including three maidens.

The third T20 will be played here on September 29.

COUNTRY : India
