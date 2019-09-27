Sports News Roundup: Riske reaches Wuhan semifinals; Twins become first team to reach 300 HRs and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA notebook: Pelicans staff adds WNBA legend Weatherspoon

The New Orleans Pelicans hired WNBA legend and Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon as a two-way player development coach, the team announced Thursday. Weatherspoon, 53, most recently served as director of player and franchise development for the WNBA's New York Liberty. Her main focus at New Orleans will be to work with players on two-way contracts such as Josh Gray and Zylan Cheatham. Such contracts allow teams to shuttle the players between the NBA roster and the club's G League affiliate.

NFL notebook: Giants RB Barkley won't need surgery

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley was told he does not need surgery on his injured right ankle after visiting specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wis., NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, sustained a high ankle sprain Sunday in New York's 32-31 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WTA roundup: Riske reaches Wuhan semifinals

Unseeded Alison Riske roared past third-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the semifinals at the Wuhan Open in China. Riske saved four of five break points and collected her third top 10 win of the year. She will take on two-time tournament champion and No. 5 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic for a berth in the final. Kvitova was a 6-2, 6-4 winner against Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

Battered and bruised - U.S. see red in Kobe calamity

United States flanker John Quill became the first player to be sent off at the 2019 Rugby World Cup when he was shown a red card for leading with his shoulder into the head of England's Owen Farrell on Thursday and the Eagles also lost two key players to injury in the Pool C match. Quill delivered the hit after the England replacement back had knocked on and referee Nic Berry checked the TV pictures before sending him from the pitch in the 70th minute.

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together during the widely watched U.S. Super Bowl halftime show in February, the singers and broadcaster Fox Sports said on Thursday. "First time together on stage... on the world's biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @Shakira to the #PepsiHalftime show," a tweet from Fox Corp's Fox Sports said.

Flyers' Patrick out indefinitely with migraine disorder

Forward Nolan Patrick, who is dealing with a migraine disorder, will miss the start of the regular season for the Philadelphia Flyers, the team announced Thursday. General manager Chuck Fletcher said Patrick, a 21-year-old who was the Flyers' first-round pick in 2017, will be sidelined indefinitely and won't make the team's trip to Europe for Monday's preseason game in Switzerland or the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks in Prague on Oct. 4.

Twins become first team to reach 300 HRs

The Minnesota Twins beat the New York Yankees to a home run milestone on Thursday, becoming the first team in major league history to belt 300 homers in a single season. Minnesota got its 300th from Jonathan Schoop in the seventh inning at Detroit, and Willians Astudillo socked No. 301 in the eighth inning of the Twins' 10-4 win over the Tigers.

World Cup host Qatar sees climate-controlled stadiums as the future

On a late September evening in Qatar a persistent 35 degree Celsius heat hung outside the 2022 World Cup host's newly-built Al Janoub stadium, but down on the pitch the temperature was a cool 21 degrees. Qatar, a tiny Gulf state known for its scorching desert climate, says it has designed an energy-efficient cooling system that can make its open-air stadiums usable even in summer temperatures that soar well into the 40s.

Scott grabs one-shot clubhouse lead at Silverado

Australian Adam Scott birdied two of his final three holes and grabbed a share of the lead with American Andrew Landry in the first round of the Safeway Open in Napa, California, on Thursday. Former Masters winner Scott, who started on the back nine at the Silverado Resort, mixed an eagle with six birdies and a bogey for a seven-under-par 65.

World Cup is shop window that will improve team, says Canada captain

Canada rugby captain Tyler Ardron is under no illusions of the monumentality of the task facing his side in their next two World Cup fixtures but said it would put his players in the "shop window" and ultimately help improve the team in the long run. The North Americans were beaten 48-7 by Italy in their Pool B opener at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium on Thursday and now face three-times world champions New Zealand on Oct. 2 in Oita before meeting South Africa on Oct. 8 in Kobe.

(With inputs from agencies.)