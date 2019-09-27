Tvesa Malik best Indian at Mediterranean Open golf

India's Tvesa Malik salvaged her start with a birdie-birdie finish that saw her card two-over 73 in the opening round of the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open golf tournament here. Malik is lying tied 35th and is the best placed of the four playing here this week.

Aditi Ashok (74) at tied 48th, Diksha Dagar (75) at tied 61st and Astha Madan (81) at tied 108th are the other Indians in the field. Scotland-based Californian Beth Allen, Laura Fuenfstueck and Stefania Avanzo set the tone on the opening day on Thursday as the trio shot three-under-par 68s at the stunning Terramar Golf Club in Sitges, near Barcelona.

Allen, the 2016 Order of Merit winner, carded five birdies and two bogeys on the course and putted well on a course that has been set up long and tough this week. Allen worked as an on-course radio commentator during the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

Malik did well to make up some ground after being four-over through 10 holes and will look to improving on that ahead of her own Open, the Hero Women's Indian Open. Aditi had five bogeys against two birdies and three of her bogeys came in succession on fifth, sixth and seventh holes. Diksha had three birdies against five bogeys and a double on Par-4 13th.

Germany's Fuenfstueck took 35 putts in a round which included an eagle, three birdies and two bogeys, while Italian Avanzo tapped in for an eagle on her last hole, the par-4 seventh, to get into a share of the lead for the first time in six years as a professional.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)