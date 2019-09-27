Jurgen Klopp sheds light on Alisson Becker's return

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker could return to training with the team from Sunday onwards, revealed manager Jurgen Klopp. Klopp also confirmed that Becker, who has been sidelined for nearly seven weeks due to a calf problem, is not in contention for tomorrow's game against Sheffield United.

"Ali is in a good way. He did yesterday [Thursday], not with us but with the goalie coaches, a full session, so [he's] getting closer and closer. We will see, now we have to talk to the medical department," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "So Ali looks like he is close but the final word is with the medical department obviously, because we have to ask how it is exactly and that's it. Ali is not in contention for tomorrow, it looks like maybe he can train with the team maybe from Sunday on. We don't know 100 per cent, but he's really close," he added.

Becker was recently crowned as the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper. Adrian has been playing for Liverpool to fill in Becker's shoes. (ANI)

