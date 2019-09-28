Aditi, Tvesa and Diksha make cut in Spain

Indian troika of Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik made the cut at the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open golf tournament in Sitges here. The only one missing out was Astha Madan (81-77).

Aditi, who has been dividing her time between European and LPGA Tours, shot a bogey-free four-under 67 to get to one-under 141 following her first-round 73 and is now Tied-eighth for a possible first Top-10 this season since Abu Dhabi in January. Last year, Aditi was T-5 at the same Estrella Damm event. The Indian was T-26 in France last week.

Dagar, the only winner this season, found a birdie on the very last hole, the 18th after a patchy day to make the weekend. She had three birdies, including one on the closing hole beside a bogey on par-5 seventh and a double bogey on Par-4 ninth and a bogey on a 17th. She shot 75 in the first round.

Tvesa Malik had a roller coaster of around as she dropped four bogeys in first five holes with a birdie on second. She seemed in danger of missing the cut before finding birdies on fifth and seventh and then ninth. She had 73 on first day. Germany's Laura Fuenfstueck fired a second consecutive 68 to lead by three at the halfway stage.

The 24-year-old built a sizeable lead with four birdies in her first 12 holes but made a solitary bogey on the par-4 14th at Terramar Golf Club. She has four top 10 finishes this season but is still looking for her first win. Three other players yet to win on tour are a stroke back in a tie for second and they are Sweden's Filippa Moore (68), Germany's Olivia Cowan (69) and Finland's Noora Komulainen (68).

