We can win final if team play to its full potential: Floyd Pinto

As India gear up to face Bangladesh in the SAFF U-18 Championship final, team coach Floyd Pinto on Saturday said the Blue Colts can lift the coveted trophy if they play to their full potential. "It's all about us, it's not about any single player. It's not about me as a coach, it's not about Gill as a captain. Rather, it's about us as a team. I think if we play to our potential, we can come out winners in the tournament," AIFF quoted Pinto as saying.

India had played against Bangladesh in the tournament opener. The match ended with no team troubling the scoreboard. The Blue Colts defeated Sri Lanka to secure a place in the semi-final. India then thrashed Maldives 4-0 to reach the final of the showpiece event.

Lauding team India's excellent run in the tournament, Floyd said, "It has been a wonderful tournament for us. Our penetration has been good, and since the first match, the boys have gone on to score 8 goals. We have prepared well, and have slowly got better. We understand that a moment of brilliance can finish proceedings in the final, and hence, would like to focus on our decision making." India U-18 will compete against Bangladesh in the final which will be played on September 29. (ANI)

