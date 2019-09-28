Motor racing-Leclerc on pole in Russia for fourth race in a row

Charles Leclerc took his fourth pole position in a row for Ferrari at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday with Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton joining the Monegasque on the front row for Mercedes.

The 21-year-old has now out-qualified his four-times world champion teammate Sebastian Vettel, who starts third, for nine successive races.

Leclerc is also the first Ferrari driver since seven-times champion Michael Schumacher to take four consecutive poles in a single season. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)

