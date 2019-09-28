Little Miss Sunshine Fraser-Pryce sparkles in opening 100m heats

Doha, Sep 28 (AFP) Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce looks in prime form to add a fourth 100 metres world title after running the fastest heat in world championship history on Saturday timing 10.80 seconds. The 32-year-old -- who did not disappoint her supporters in sporting eye-catching dyed gold hair which she said symbolised sunshine -- has stormed back to top form this season after taking time out following the birth of her son Zyon in 2017.

Ivory Coast's Murielle Ahoure took second behind her, a familiar position filled by the Ivorian, who took silver in both the 100m and 200m behind Fraser-Pryce in the 2013 world championships. "It's my first championship in (three) years so I'm really excited to be able to come back and you know for me it's just a rung at a time and trying to execute as best as possible," said Fraser-Pryce.

"Because you all know my technique is not the best thing so I have to try and get it right." Her stunning run was in stark contrast to her more understated compatriot Elaine Thompson. The 100m and 200m Olympic champion ran well within herself and was never pushed as she coasted to victory in 11.14sec.

Ahoure's compatriot Marie-Josee Ta Lou also sparkled equalling her personal best, the 2017 double world silver medallist timing 10.85sec in the following heat. Dina Asher-Smith -- the European champion at 100 and 200m -- looked mightily impressive leaving her opponents for dead from the blocks, crossing the line in 10.96sec with American English Gardner second.

None of the American quartet caught the eye with defending champion Tori Bowie struggling into third to take the final automatic qualifying place in her heat.

