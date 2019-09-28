Soccer-Manchester United claim first Women's Super League win

Goals by Lauren James and Katie Zelem gave Manchester United their first-ever win in the FA Women's Super League as they beat arch-rivals Liverpool 2-0 on Saturday. Having gained promotion by winning the FA Women's Championship last season, United narrowly lost their first two games of the season to Manchester City and Arsenal, and Liverpool provided a stern test in the first half.

Things changed in the second, however, and the home side took the lead when James turned smartly and thumped the ball home before Zelem, a product of the club's academy, added a penalty in stoppage time to secure the three points. With the rest of the third round of fixtures due to be played on Sunday, the win lifted Manchester United to fifth place in the 12-team league. Liverpool is bottom after their third straight defeat.

